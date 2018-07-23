Smith finishes fast at UFC Fight Night

American Anthony Smith made short work of Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua with a first round knockout at UFC Fight Night 134 inside Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday.

The light heavyweight bout lasted just 89 seconds as Smith finished his opponent off by landing a number of big punches.

Viewers beware, a mauling just took place! Anthony Smith dominates Shogun Rua in one. pic.twitter.com/SDQ2kEQdMj — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 22, 2018

The fight started off with both landing leg kicks. Smith then nailed Rua with a left hook and a clean front kick to the face and Shogun and he’s hurt.

Then Smith tore into his opponent landing punches. Shogun looked almost out on his feet and the referee steps in and stopped the bout.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 134 QUICK RESULTS:

Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith — Smith def. Rua by KO (punches) at 1:29 of Round One

Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson — Anderson def. Teixeira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Abu Azaitar vs. Vitor Miranda — Azaitar def. Miranda by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura — Tybura def. Struve by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada — Roberts def. Zawada by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast — Haqparast def. Diakiese by unanimous decision (30-37 x2, 30-26)

Damir Hadzovic vs. Nick Hein — Hadzovic def. Hein by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Emil Meek — Fabinski def. Meek by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Nad Narimani vs Khalid Taha — Narimani def. Taha by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic — Rakic def. Ledet by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24 x2)

Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez — Bermudez def. Grant by technical submission (triangle choke) at 0:59 of Round One

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic — Stosic def. Kimball by TKO (elbows and punches) at 3:13 of Round One

Pingyuan Liu vs. Damian Stasiak — Liu def. Stasiak by unanimous decision 30-27, 29-28 x2)