Oezdemir ‘sorry’ for UFC 227 withdrawal

Volkan Oezdemir has apologised after being forced to pull out of UFC 227 with a broken nose.

Oezdemir was due to face Alexander Gustafsson in Los Angeles next month, as the Swiss fighter attempts to get back to winning ways after January’s loss to Daniel Cormier.

The light heavyweight encounter against Gustafsson would have put the winner potentially in line for another title shot.

However, a broken nose suffered in training has forced Oezdemir to pull out of the encounter and he took to social media to express his regret at the situation.

The UFC are yet to announce a replacement for Oezdemir on the August 4 card, with Gustafsson due to step into the Octagon for the first time since May 2017 after his own injury troubles.