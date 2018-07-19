Whittaker out until 2019

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker revealed he will only be able to defend his title in early 2019 at best.

The Australian went to battle the dangerous Yoel Romero for the second time at UFC 225 last month, where he edged the Cuban on points and suffered a broken hand. Since, Whittaker has undergone surgery where a plate and screws fixed the problem.

“I haven’t even started the rehab process yet,” the 27-year-old told ESPN.

“Just more letting it heal first before I can implement that. They put a plate and some screws in [the right hand]. Realistically I’m looking at February next year.

“I’m not worried that it’ll have any effect on my performance. I haven’t even reached the peak of my potential. This hard fight is going to mold me and shape me as to how I approach fights from here on. I think everyone has to have their mettle tested in a tough fight. That was one of them for me.”

Similarly, after his first fight with Romero, Whittaker was sidelined for several months with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, waiting for his title shot is Kelvin Gastelum, who is coming off a decision win over Ronaldo Souza at UFC 224.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be the same fighter after these fights, after these wars that he’s been in,” Gastelum told reporters backstage at the recent UFC 226.

“It takes a toll on the body, so we’ll see how he comes out after this hand surgery that he had.”