Ngannou hits back at White

Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s criticism of him as an egotist.

Ngannou has finally addressed the venomous rant UFC President White unleashed in his direction after UFC 226.

Following his lacklustre unanimous-decision loss to Derrick Lewis, Ngannou was on the receiving end of harsh criticism from all angles of the MMA world.

The most scathing of tirades came from White.

“I had some personal encounters with him, as did other people in the organization, and this guy’s ego was just so out of control,” White said of Ngannou during the UFC 226 post-fight presser.

“It’s like, before the Stipe fight, he took off and went to France. Didn’t even really train for that fight. And you see the results.

“Well, he came back and did train [this time], but ego is what hurt Francis Ngannou.”

On Monday, Ngannou appeared on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” and responded to those quotes, explaining that he was hurt by White’s words.

“We are all human,” he said.

“I don’t necessarily agree I have an ego. I’m never one to stay down when I fell down.

“You have to have that ego when you’re a fighter. You have to stand there and believe you’re number one. That’s ego. But not the one to hurt the people around me.”

Ngannou also used the opportunity to call out Junior Dos Santos.

“I have no injuries. This year I want to fight,” Ngannou continued.

“Who I want to fight, exactly? I was supposed to fight Junior almost a year, 10 months ago. He just came back. Great win. So, maybe that one.”

Life in the UFC is hard enough. When you get on the president’s bad side though, it becomes a whole lot harder. Ngannou wont be getting hand-outs anytime soon.