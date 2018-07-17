Miocic blasts UFC for WWE stunt

Stipe Miocic has publicly criticized the UFC’s handling of Brock Lesnar’s post-fight cage melee in the aftermath of his knockout loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

Last weekend, Cormier cemented his legacy as one of the greatest ever by defeating Stipe Miocic to become a dual division champion.

Miocic has no issues with the loss. However, he has taken exception to what happened thereafter.

Following Bruce Buffer officially declaring Cormier the winner, the new champion invited Lesnar into the ring. And the duo instantly clashed in rather theatrical fashion with members of security having to “separate” them.

“It was a s**t show, and it was disrespectful,” Miocic said to ESPN on Sunday evening.

“I didn’t think that was what the UFC was all about.

“I thought they were going to interview me [after the fight], and I was going to ask for a rematch.

“When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here; I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?”

Miocic added that the only match he would accept next is a title rematch. He also revealed that UFC president Dana White apologized to him immediately after the incident.

“It was like a two-second conversation; he apologized for everything that happened in the cage,” Miocic continued.

“I just said, ‘Whatever.’ The apology didn’t mean anything. That’s what they want to happen.

“I want a title shot. I deserve it. [Lesnar] hasn’t fought in how long? For him to get a title shot, as I get thrown to the side? It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views. I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my ass if you don’t think I deserve that.”

Miocic is the only UFC heavyweight champion to defend the title three consecutive times and his demands hardly seem unreasonable.