When McGregor met Putin

Conor McGregor revealed he was a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

The mercurial McGregor watched France beat a spirited Croatia in the final at the Luzhniki Stadium, after which he posed for photographs with the controversial leader.

In his Instagram post, the UFC star referred to Putin as “one of the greatest leaders of our time”, causing a stir on social media.

Like Putin or not, one has to admit his nation hosted a superlative and incident free World Cup…