Dos Santos back with a win

Junior Dos Santos scored a dominant win over Blagoy Ivanov at the main event of UFC in Idaho on Saturday night.

The Brazilian heavyweight earned a first victory since his April 2016 win over Ben Rothwell, the three judges all scoring the fight 50-45 in his favour.

Dos Santos handed Bulgarian Ivanov just the second defeat of his career to get back in the win column after his last fight ended in a defeat to now former champion Stipe Miocic.

Neither fighter stood out, but Dos Santos was by far the more effective fighter landing 110 total strikes compared to Ivanov’s 51.

The former heavyweight champ was relieved to return to the octagon, especially after his scheduled 2017 fight with Francis Ngannou was called off because of a failed drugs test which he was later cleared of.

“Oh my gosh! Long time ago [since my last] fight,” Dos Santos said. “I was coming from one year’s time and it was [Stipe] Miocic. Now one year again and I have this really tough guy.

“Thank you Blagoy, you deserve to be in UFC, the greatest organization in the world. I’m doing this kind of performance against a guy with only one defeat in his career so I am glad.”

Lower down the card, Sage Northcutt earned a second-round victory over Zak Ottow in their welterweight bout.

Northcutt took down his opponent before landing several punches to Ottow’s head before the referee was forced to stop the fight just 1:47 into round two.