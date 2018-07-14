Cormier: UFC is punishing Lesnar

Daniel Cormier claims the UFC will be punishing Brock Lesnar if a heavyweight title fight does end-up coming into fruition.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, it was announced that Lesnar will challenge Cormier for the heavyweight title, which the latter claimed with an emphatic first-round KO victory over Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226.

Lesnar hasn’t won a fight in eight years and failed drug tests before and after his UFC 200 bout with Mark Hunt, which landed him a pair of one-year suspensions.

With a record like that, many feel that Lesnar is fortunate to get a title shot.

Cormier does not see it that way.

“Brock Lesnar’s getting punished for all his discretions,” Cormier said of the fight.

“All the bad that he’s done, all the times that he’s left the UFC and come back to the UFC – even right now it could be seen as preferential treatment [since] he’s walking into a title fight.

“This isn’t preferential treatment for Brock Lesnar. This is a punishment.

“I feel great going into the matchup with Brock.

“He’s a big, tough guy, a strong guy. He’s going to come in and he’s going to try and wrestle me. But once that wrestling fails him and his cardio fails him, he will not be able to handle what I’m bringing to the cage.

”He’s not going to be able to handle the pressure. He’s not going to be able to handle the power. He’s not going to be able to handle the approach. It’s just a different approach.

“Once I figure his timing and feel his power, which I’m not afraid of, I think he’s going to be like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m in over my head.

“But at that point you’re already in the Octagon and there’s no escaping it.”

Lesnar touched on his return to the UFC immediately after seeing Cormier’s historic victory, claiming he decided to lace up his gloves again as the heavyweight division is devoid of top contenders.