Cyborg and Nunes set to clash at UFC 232

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes could be finally set to lock horns in a champion vs champion bout later this year.

There has been speculation about a clash between the UFC’s featherweight and bantamweight title holders for many months, with Cyborg and Nunes establishing themselves as the two dominant figures in the women’s divisions.

The two now appear to be heading for a showdown at UFC 232 on December 29, in Las Vegas, after Nunes posted a signed bout agreement on social media. Cyborg appears more than happy to meet the Brazilian, although she is keen for the clash to take place in September.

Reports suggest that the clash would be for Cyborg’s featherweight belt and would represent the UFC’s latest champion vs champion fight after Daniel Cormier added the heavyweight title to his light heavyweight championship last weekend.

Both fighters would be vying to become only the third UFC combatant to hold two titles in different divisions at the same time.

I agreed for second time , fight Amanda Nunes September 8 #UFCdallas #UFC228 my last fight was 4 months ago. I’m ready to fight. — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 11, 2018

Nunes has chalked up seven successive victories, including her demolition of Ronda Rousey, which ended the former champion’s UFC career.

However, she would be entering the Octagon against the most dominant women’s fighter in the world after Cyborg’s last defeat came in 2005.