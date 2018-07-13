Cormier dismisses Romero’s call out

Dual UFC champion Daniel Cormier has responded to Yoel Romero’s call for a fight with a resounding no.



Cormier became just the second fighter to hold the championship belt in two different weight classes simultaneously following his spectacular first round KO win over heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on Saturday.



Following the bout, there were some theatrics with former UFC superstar Brock Lesnar, suggesting the two could square off in the octagon soon.



However, Romero clearly wasn’t buying any of it, as he asked for a fight at light heavyweight on social media.



@dc_mma Congratulation to you for Saturday. I want to #seeyousoonboi give the people what they want to see Me and #iluhju 205 in New York — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 11, 2018



Romero is coming off a narrow points loss to Robert Whittaker at middleweight, where his has missed weight on a number of occasions, reportedly sparking a return to light heavyweight where he started his MMA career.



Nonetheless, Cormier, doesn’t appear to be interested in dueling with the dangerous Cuban.



“Here’s the deal: I never wrestled Yoel Romero, but in wrestling he probably would have served me up,” Cormier told FS1’s UFC Tonight.

“He’s one of the great wrestlers of all-time. But, you don’t fail a class and then get moved up a grade to the next one.

“I don’t want them to take one of these belts. So I will defend it. I will defend the light heavyweight title if the right fight presents itself.”