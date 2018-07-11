McGregor gets huge statue as birthday gift

Conor McGregor has a reputation for being a bit ostentatious, so what would you buy the UFC star for his birthday?

Lithuanian artist Edgar Askelovic has the answer – a £50,000 sculpture.

Askelovic, who uses the name Aspencrow, spent several months crafting the work of art, which is made from silicon and marble.

#HelwaniShow An amazing sculpture AH…hyperrealistic sculpture worth £50,000, which celebrated artist Aspencrow has made for @UFC fighter @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor, celebrates his 30th b-day this Sat 14 July. It will be unveiled at London, Mayfair’s prestigious JD Malat Gallery. pic.twitter.com/8JGqY87tzM — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) July 9, 2018

Speaking about the subject, Askelovic said: ““He is a phenomenon of our time – not just a smart athlete, but also a visionary. To create the piece, I looked back to antiquity, when athletes were immortalised in sculptures as gods.

“And I combined some details from a Michelangelo statue with modern day graffiti to capture the present day’s warrior sensibilities.”

The statue, titled “Atlas”, weighs in at 100kg, and will go on display at London’s JD Malay Gallery from July 14th (McGregor’s birthday) through September, after which it will be presented to the man himself.

We think he will like it.