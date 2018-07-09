Miocic: No excuses

Following UFC 226’s spectacular superfight headliner and the crowning of new heavyweight Daniel Cormier, champion Stipe Miocic was gracious in defeat.

The duo squared off in the biggest fight in recent UFC history on Saturday in Las Vegas. Current light heavyweight champion Cormier aimed to dominate the clinch and dominate he did, catching Miocic on the button with a superb right hand in the opening round to earn another belt.

Miocic, who came into the bout off the back off three successful title defences, did not shy away from the result.

“There are no excuses…he was the better man tonight,” quipped the 35-year-old in the post-fight press conference.

“It sucks. Losing’s not fun at all. It sucks. But to put this in perspective, I look at it, and I’m going home right now. My beautiful wife is having my child. There are better things in life than losing.

“It sucks. I want to come back and get a rematch of course, but listen, right now, it’s DC’s day. Good for him.”

The Ohio, who works as a firefighter, added that life goes on and he is looking forward to starting a family.

“I’m going to go home,” he responded when asked about his future.

“That’s all I care about right now. Listen, I know what you guys want to hear what’s next? Of course I want a rematch. There’s no question, but right now, I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I’ve got my daughter on the way. That’s a battle I’ve got to win.”