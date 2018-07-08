White reacts to Ngannou v Lewis snorefest

UFC overlord Dana White expressed his disgust at the poor performance of Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 on Saturday.

The heavyweight bout was billed to be a blockbuster, with number one contender Ngannou facing dangerous KO artist Lewis. However, the fight was anything but explosive, with a mere 33 strikes being landed during the three rounds, zero knockdowns and even a warning from the referee to get on with it.

White was understandably upset with the lack of spectacle and heavily criticised Ngannou in particular.

“I can tell you that his ego absolutely ran did run away with him,” said White in a press conference.

“The minute that happens to you in the fight game, you start to fall apart. I had some personal encounters with him, as did other people in the organization, and this guy’s ego was so out of control.

“Ego is what hurt Francis Ngannou.”

A contributing factor to the lack of action was Lewis’ injured back, which White alleded to.

“When he gets in there and throws, the fights are exciting,” he continued.

“But he always has problems with his back. And that’s going to be a problem. You don’t want to go in there with a bad back against [Daniel] Cormier. But I like him, and I don’t think his stock dropped at all.”