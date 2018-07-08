Cormier becomes double UFC champion

Daniel Cormier is on course to face the returning Brock Lesnar after beating Stipe Miocic to become a double UFC champion.

Cormier sits atop the UFC’s top two divisions after adding the heavyweight belt to his light heavyweight championship with a first round knockout win over Miocic at UFC 226, in Las Vegas.

“I finally accomplished everything,” said Cormier, as he followed Conor McGregor in becoming a two-weight UFC champion.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

But what happened in the Octagon afterwards was almost as dramatic as the fight itself.

Cormier took to the microphone and challenged WWE star and ex-heavyweight champion Lesnar – who was sitting at ringside – and he made it clear that he was accepting.

Lesnar entered the Octagon and headed straight for Cormier before pushing the 39-year-old in the chest.

The bout is likely to take place at the end of 2018, when Lesnar has completed the one-year drugs suspension that he still needs to finish serving.

Despite the height discrepancy between the pair, Cormier will enter that clash in confident spirits after a convincing win over Miocic.

Cormier was able to shrug off Miocic’s attempt at a clinch, before landing an elbow on the jaw, which sent the 35-year-old to the canvas. He moved in for the ground-and-pound before the referee called a halt to proceedings.