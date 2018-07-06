UFC

Cormier slips, everyones freaks out

Daniel Cormier suffered an untimely collapse on the eve of his heavyweight superfight against Stipe Miocic on Saturday at UFC 226.

The UFC light heavyweight champion was exiting the pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas when he appeared to trip head over heel behind the table. Thankfully, after UFC overlord Dana White helped him up he seemed ok and he confirmed it later.


UFC 226 has already been rocked by UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway’s withdrawal due to concussion. The Hawaiian-native was set to feature in the co-headliner with the undefeated Brain Ortega.

One look at Dana White’s face when Cormier fell over gives you an indication of what a disaster it would have been. Phew…

