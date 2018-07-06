Oezdemir to face Gustafsson at UFC 227

Two of UFC’s leading light heavyweights will clash in Los Angeles next month after confirmation that Volkan Oezdemir will take on Alexander Gustafsson.

Gustafsson had been expected to face former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold on the UFC 227 card on August 4, but he was forced to pull out through injury.

That has led the UFC to pit Gustafsson against Oezdemir, with both fighters looking to get another shot at light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The pair have each tasted defeat to Cormier – Oezdemir succumbing to a second round knockout in January, while Gustafsson was beaten three years ago in a thrillingly close encounter for the vacant belt.

While that loss to Cormier ended Oezdemir’s run of five successive victories, Gustafsson will end a 15-month spell away from the Octagon after undergoing shoulder surgery following a win over Glover Texeira.

The bout is one of three big-name battles on the UFC 227 card, with TJ Dillashaw facing Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight title rematch in the main event, while Demetrious Johnson will look to extend his streak of flyweight championship defences against Henry Cejudo.