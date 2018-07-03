Holloway: It’s the Superbowl of the UFC

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is excited to be part of a blockbuster card at UFC 226 on Saturday.

The main card is not short of big names, featuring two title fights and a tasty heavyweight clash between explosive heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. The main event features a superfight between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and current light heavyweight belt holder Daniel Cormier.

While Holloway is a champion in his own right, he’s understandably chuffed to be on the most mouthwatering card of the year.

“You want to be a part of the big card,” the 26-year-old told Yahoo Sports.

“You want to be part of history. We got a match in the main event going for history. One of them trying to be the longest reigning defending heavyweight champion and one of them trying to hold two belts at the same time.

“And then, you have a big super fight. I’m not talking about the main event. I’m talking about the co-main event, too. It means a lot to me to be able to have this spot on this card. This is like the Super Bowl of the UFC, a blockbuster, a big blockbuster hit that comes out in the summer, this is it.”

Holloway will arrive in Las Vegas on an impressive 12 win streak, punctuated by three TKO’s in his last three fights. But now, the Hawaiian native faces arguably his toughest test against a dangerous Brian Ortega, who has finished his last six opponents.

Nonetheless, having been crowned champion and successfully defended the belt, this fight is all about legacy for Holloway.

“It’s a legacy thing and when it’s all said and done, I want to leave a legacy in whatever way,” he continued.

“If not, if it’s helping the division, if it’s fighting big names, I just want to be remembered as one of the greatest all-time to ever do this in the sport. That’s just what I want to do. I sacrifice a lot of time away from my family, away from my son and I just want to make them proud, make my family proud and my fans crowd and, you know, leave a legacy.”