Dillashaw: Johnson is avoiding facing me

TJ Dillashaw believes Demetrious Johnson is avoiding facing him in a champion vs champion clash after a possible bout fell through.

Dillashaw will defend his bantamweight belt in a rematch against long-time rival Cody Garbrandt at August’s UFC 227, while Johnson will put his flyweight strap on the line at the same show when he comes up against Henry Cejudo.

Both Dillashaw and UFC president Dana White had been eager for the best in both divisions to go head-to-head, but Johnson wasn’t receptive to the opportunity.

When asked if Dillashaw was avoiding him, Dillashaw told TMZ Sports: “I do believe so. I believe that he’s comfortable where he’s at. He’s comfortable fighting the guys he’s fighting.

“I think I bring a real threat. I bring a real threat to the table that he’s not willing to accept.

“It was a fight that already made sense. The fans wanted it. I wanted it. The UFC wanted it. It’s all about him manning up and accepting the challenge.

“He’s got a target on his back. I respect the guy as a fighter. I respect him as a man, but it’s time to man up and get this thing done.”