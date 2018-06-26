UFC

Jones and Cormier at it again

UFC superstars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are trading barbs again after Cormier’s comments on a radio show.

Cormier was speaking to CBS Radio about his rival Jones and he had some harsh but fair comments…

“[Jones] doesn’t have a platform and I refuse to give him a platform,” said Cormier.

“He’s a nobody. He has been suspended again. He’s mired in controversy for drug abuse. Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don’t get a platform when you’re like that. It’s like me glorifying Lance Armstrong.”

The pair have met twice before in the octagon, with Jones winning on both occasions. However, his last was was turned into a no contest after Jones tested positive for banned steroid turinabol.

Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for Jones to respond to Cormier’s barb on twitter…

Whatever is said, it’s Cormier that’s fighting for the heavyweight belt at UFC 226 on July 7 while Jones awaits his fate for testing positive and could be out for up to four years.

