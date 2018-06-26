Jones and Cormier at it again

UFC superstars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are trading barbs again after Cormier’s comments on a radio show.

Cormier was speaking to CBS Radio about his rival Jones and he had some harsh but fair comments…

“[Jones] doesn’t have a platform and I refuse to give him a platform,” said Cormier.

“He’s a nobody. He has been suspended again. He’s mired in controversy for drug abuse. Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don’t get a platform when you’re like that. It’s like me glorifying Lance Armstrong.”

The pair have met twice before in the octagon, with Jones winning on both occasions. However, his last was was turned into a no contest after Jones tested positive for banned steroid turinabol.

Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for Jones to respond to Cormier’s barb on twitter…

I don’t have a platform DC? That just sounds dumb. Even after years of suspension I have just as much if not more of a platform than you. Every win you get goes on my resume, You know who you dream about at night. I’m sure your wife knows too — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

At first I thought you were trying to convince the fans I beat you because of performance enhancing drugs but now I’m pretty sure you have convinced yourself too. 🤣 keep doing that — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Good thing for you, the next time we fight I’ll be all cleaned up. Let’s see you dominate me this time since I cheated the first two🤣 👍🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Good luck in your next fight, I’ve always wanted to be heavyweight champ… who’s your daddy? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Whatever is said, it’s Cormier that’s fighting for the heavyweight belt at UFC 226 on July 7 while Jones awaits his fate for testing positive and could be out for up to four years.