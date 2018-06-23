Edwards: Cerrone is past his sell-by date

Leon Edwards insists Donald Cerrone’s best years are behind him, as the pair prepare to lock horns at UFC Fight Night Singapore.

Edwards will look to extend his winning streak to seven fights on Saturday night when he meets UFC veteran Cerrone at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Cerrone has spent the past seven years fighting in UFC, with the 35-year-old ending a run of three successive defeats with victory over Yancy Medeiros in February.

But young British fighter Edwards entered the top 15 ranked welterweights with a first round knockout over Peter Sobotta in his last outing and is determined to increase his reputation by getting the better of Cerrone.

“He was on a three fight losing streak until he beat his last opponent. I feel he’s past his sell by date,” Edwards said.

“He’s done everything he needs to do in this sport. I know he’s a tough veteran. I know he can show up sometimes. I feel I’m way better than him everywhere the fight takes place.

“That’s all it is. I’m going to go out there and prove I’m the better fighter and he’s not on my level.

“He’s a huge name. He’s a veteran of the sport. He’s been around for some time now. He was in the UFC when I first started my pro career.

“He’s a big name. To get an opportunity to face him in Singapore is an honor for me but I’m going to put that aside.”