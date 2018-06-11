Romero: I am the champ

Yoel Romero is adamant should be the UFC middleweight champion following a series of unfortunate events at UFC 225.

First, the Cuban narrowly missed weight – by 1 pound – and was given one hour by the Chicago commission to lose the extra weight despite asking for two. Later, he came in just 0.2 pounds over and was ineligible for the title the Fight of the Night bonus payout.

While Whittaker enjoyed a strong start to the fight, out striking Romero, the Soldier of God earned two knockdowns and three takedowns. However, the judges awarded a split decision win in the Australians favour, leaving Romero and his team distraught.

“Tonight, I don’t feel that I lost,” Romero said in an Instagram video.

“I am the champ. It’s like the movie, like Rocky Marciano. Today, I am black Rocky, the people’s champ.”

Romero’s manager, Abraham Kawa, backs his client’s opinion.

“Guys, he got robbed twice,” Kawa is quoted as saying on MMA Junkie.

“Two times in Chicago. Commission took it from him. The judges took it from him. But I’ll tell you what: As fans, as people who watch the sport for a long time, that may have been one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life, and I know a lot of you guys feel the same way.

“Give it up for this man. This man did something impossible based on everything. He had a game plan, he executed the game plan, and he won that fight.”