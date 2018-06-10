Whittaker wins classic rematch with Romero

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker earned a slender win in his rematch with Yoel Romero after a classic encounter in Chicago.

Romero was unable to win the title at UFC 225 after failing to make weight for the clash, yet he still produced a supreme effort in pushing Whittaker all the way.

Whittaker broke his hand in the opening round and found himself sent to the canvas by Romero on several occasions.

But it was the Aussie who eventually earned a split decision after the judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 47-48.

In the co-main event, Colby Covington won the UFC interim welterweight belt after outpointing Rafael dos Anjos 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

Covington was on the front foot throughout the five-contest contest, with his 355 strikes proving decisive with the judges.

Holly Holm was also successful by a unanimous decision after outgrappling gutsy Megan Anderson – the judges scoring it 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26.

Former WWE star CM Punk has almost certainly come to the end of his UFC career too after suffering a second defeat out of two, following a points loss to Mike Jackson.

Punk was full of determination as he refused to go down under Jackson’s barrage of punches, but he was no match for his opponent’s skills.