Nate Diaz close to UFC comeback

Nate Diaz is close to a return to the octagon, according to reports.

Diaz has not fought since suffering defeat in his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 almost two years ago in what was the best-selling pay-per-view in the promotion’s history.

The Stockton-based fighter hung around for a long time hoping for a third fight with his nemesis, but now that seems to have been shelved with the UFC apparently lining up a bout between McGregor and newly crowned lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Diaz, meanwhile, is apparently in negotiations over a fight with the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier and Kevin Lee, according to ESPN.

The only requirement Diaz has is that the UFC satisfy his financial demands, his friend and teammate Jake Shields told the MMA Hour earlier this week.

“He’s looking for a fight that makes sense and that’s going to give him a big payday and a lot of hype,” said Shields.

Any potential fight could happen as early as UFC 227, which is scheduled to take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on August 4.