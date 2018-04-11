UFC |

Jones involved in ugly Twitter spat

Jon Jones got embroiled in a distasteful argument with Tyson Griffin on Tuesday after the latter posted screenshots of a private text-message conversation between the two fighters.

Conor McGregor’s run-in with the law in the build-up to UFC 223 has caused many to condemn the Irishman.

Last week, Griffin chose to get his point across by drawing comparisons between McGregor potentially losing his Burger King endorsement and Jon Jones’ short-lived deal with Nike – Nike and Jones parted ways in 2014 after he was involved in a brawl with Daniel Cormier at a press conference.

*Warning: The following interaction contains strong language.

Jones hit back immediately, these two have history.

Griffin then waited a few days before cheaply posting a screenshot of a private conversation the two once had in an attempt to get under Jones’ skin.

It definitely worked.

Jones is currently ineligible to compete as he deals with his second USADA violation.

Griffin is a retired fighter.

It seems both are seriously missing the octagon.

