Rousey to face Correia at UFC 190

The event takes place on August 1 from the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Correia is undefeated in nine fights and last fought at UFC 177 in August when she defeated Rousey's teammate, Shayna Baszler by second round TKO.

The fight is wanted by both especially since Correia has defeated Rousey's Four Horsewoman teammates Baszler and Jessamyn Duke. After each win, Correia has flashed The Four Horsewoman's sign with the four fingers up and dropping each finger after defeating them.

"I would definitely say that this is a personal fight," Rousey said.

"Bethe is going to have her own come to Jesus meeting. I’m happy to entertain you guys while I discipline this girl," she added.