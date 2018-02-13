When Khabib met Cristiano

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov got to hang out with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend.

Nurmagomedov’s manger, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that the undefeated fighter was an invited guest at Real Madrid over the weekend, where he got to swap gifts with Ronaldo.

The Dagestan native handed Ronaldo a traditional papakha, while he received a signed shirt from the Portuguese star.

Nice to see you bro. ?? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:48am PST

Nurmagomedov is set to fight interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in a highly anticipated clash for the title (we think? Conor Mcgregor is yet to vacate and mum's the world from overlord Dana White) on April 7 at UFC 223.