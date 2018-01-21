Miocic dominates Ngannou at UFC 220

Stipe Miocic retained his heavyweight title in a dominant performance at UFC 220 against Francis Ngannou, making him one of the most successful heavyweight champions in UFC history at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

It was plain sailing for Miocic (18-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) as he had few issues against the powerful Ngannou (11-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and after a first round slug-fest, Miocic dominated.

All three judges scored the fight 50-44 in favour of Miocic, which means his three title defences gives him the record for the most successful title defences in the heavyweight division’s history.

In the co-main event Daniel Cormier retained his light heavyweight title, finishing Volkan Oezdemir in the second round.

Cormier, 38, had to weather an early storm as his Swiss challenger started strongly while swinging hard, but Cormier survived.

DC then caught Oezdemir with some left hooks while also getting caught himself before taking the challenger down to the canvas, the Swiss only surviving a rear-naked choke thanks to the bell.

The champion then got on top early in the second, taking Oezdemir down again and assuming a crucifix position from where he was able to rain down shots until the referee stopped the fight.

UFC 220 results:

Stipe Miocic def. Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Daniel Cormier def. Volkan Oezdemir via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:00

Calvin Kattar def. Shane Burgos via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:32

Gian Villante def. Francimar Barroso via unanimous decision

Rob Font def. Thomas Almeida via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:24

Kyle Bochniak def. Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Sabah Homasi via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:47

Dustin Ortiz def. Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julio Arce def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Enrique Barzola def. Matt Bessette via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Islam Makhachev def. Gleison Tibau via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:57