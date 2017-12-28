UFC 219 Preview

The world of UFC will sign off on 2017 with a dynamite card that features two of the greatest female MMA fighters and the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Background

The event was initially pitted as a possible return to the octagon for lightweight champion Conor McGregor, but the Irishman has continued on his fame spiral walkabout since his fiasco with Floyd Mayweather.

The mercurial Georges St.Pierre was then on a potential collision course with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, but the Canadian has been on the sidelines with colitis since beating Michael Bisping. With nothing working out among these superstars, it was up the the women of the UFC to save the day.

The main event

Justino v Holm, women’s featherweight

Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino faces Holly Holm for the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship in what has to be one of the most anticipated fights on the women’s roster since the Ronda Rousey era.

The division was virtually made for Cyborg, whose aggression has seen her steamroll through her three UFC fights with TKO’s aplenty, much like she did in Invicta and Strikeforce before.

But now the Brazilian faces her toughest test yet. With a background in professional boxing and kickboxing, Holm is an out-and-out striker herself. Her high kicks are generally the weapon doing the most damage and Holm has four KO wins via head kicks, including the left-foot bomb that took out Rousey in arguably the biggest upset in UFC history.

Cyborg has generally had an aggressive mentality, leading with punches and keeping the pressure on her opponent. However, with Holm’s KO ability from range, we might see a more measured approach from Cyborg.

Prediction

This one is close to call, but Cyborg’s superior punching power is yet to be adequately dealt with by any fighter. With two superb strikers in the octagon, we might not see any action on the mat but if we do, again Cyborg has the edge in her Jiu-Jitsu skills. As such, Cyborg takes this fight and is labeled the greatest female fighter fighter of all-time.

Nurmagomedov v Barboza, lightweight

The 24-fight undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov faces one of the fastest strikers on the roster in the form of Edson Barboza.

The bear-wrestling Russian has put his weight cut issues behind him, hiring a new nutritionist and is set to make his first appearance of the year.

This intriguing bout features severely contrasting styles. The Brazilian star is dangerous on his feet and his lighting quick striking has ended many a fight, including his most recent. Barboza executed a stunning flying knee KO to floor Beneil Dariush in March, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.

While nowhere near Barboza’s level, Nurmagomedov is an accurate striker himself. However, the Dagestan native is virtually unmatched in grappling and it will be nigh impossible, save for the end of round hooter, for Barboza to get free once Nurmagomedov has his hands on him.

Prediction

Barboza is a clear favourite if the fighters stay on their feet and while he may be able to avoid a some takedown attempts, it’s unlikely Nurmagomedov wont get him to the mat or at least up against the cage at some point. And once that happens, it’s all she wrote for Barboza.

Condit v Magny, welterweight

Carlos Condit takes on Neil Magny on the main card in a potentially explosive affair. Condit is known for his finishing, with 28 out of his 30 wins coming from KO or submission.

That said, the American is coming off back-to-back losses, including a controversial split decision loss to the tough as nails Robbie Lawler last year where he dropped him, which is no mean feat, but failed to win over the judges.

Magny is also coming off a loss but is a lethal striker in his own right and has a decent ground game. However, with the striking skills of both fighters, this is shaping up to a brawl.

Prediction

Fresh off an extended break, Condit should be back to his best and we can expect to see an entertaining fight with both fighters going for the kill. The powerful Condit in in pole position for another KO victory.

Remainder of the card

Elsewhere on the main card, we will see Cynthia Calvillo attempt to continue her unbeaten run in the women’s strawweight division when she takes on Carla Esparza.

Finally, former AFC lightweight champion Dan Hooker takes on the dangerous Congolese-born Marc Diakiese, who has four KO victories in his past six appearances.