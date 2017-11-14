McGregor ‘pulled from UFC 219’

In the aftermath of Conor McGregor’s octagon invasion at Belator 187, it has been reported that the Irishman has been suspended and will not feature at UFC 219 on December 30 as was initially planned.

After a victory for his teammate Charlie Ward over John Redmond on Friday, McGregor stormed the cage to celebrate. When referee Marc Goddard intervened to restore order (McGregor was not a licensed cornerman and not allowed to be inside the cage), McGregor shoved him and tried to get in his face.

In a crazy scene, McGregor was escorted from the cage. He then tried to jump back in and slapped a Bellator staff member, Mike Johnson, in the face during that process.

The lightweight champion has yet to publicly face discipline for his role in setting off the melee however the event regulator has confirmed that the UFC have contacted him and told him that the star has been pulled from the fight card for UFC 219 which takes place on December 30. If this is true, it is a significant blow.

Mike Mazzulli is the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) and the director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation. He was the lead regulator on Friday night for the controversial Bellator card. He is frequently brought overseas by Bellator to oversee regulatory operations in countries that do not have commissions.

He said this about the incident: “Mr. McGregor is not bigger than MMA. We all know that.

“Mr. McGregor may not be around in five years, but MMA will still be here. I think that’s very important to understand that fighter safety is the most important thing in the world because without fighter safety, the sport would not proceed to the next level like it always had.

“After the event, I had some executives from UFC contact me within two hours after what occurred. They basically said to me that it was completely unacceptable in their eyes and that they will be doing something. They did inform me that he was set to be on the December 30 card and he will not be on it. So I do commend UFC to some extent for doing that.

“I go back to the safety of the fighter. At the end of the day, Mr. Redmond was down, he was unconscious, he was dizzy and we were unable to provide medical attention to him because [McGregor] had to dance around that cage and assault Mr. Goddard, as well as one of the Bellator employees. That is completely and totally unacceptable.”

McGregor is no stranger to post-fight controversy, particularly in fights that are not his own. Recently, the fiery Irishman circled the Octagon and tried to corner teammate Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 118, before getting the boot from the same referee.