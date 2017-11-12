McGregor reported to UFC over referee fight

Conor McGregor is in hot water over his invasion of an MMA show and attack on a referee after his actions were reported to the UFC.

McGregor was in the crowd at the Bellator show in Dublin on Friday night to watch training partner Charlie Ward secure a first round win over John Redmond.

After Ward saw his arm lifted, McGregor raced into the cage to celebrate, before getting involved in an altercation with referee Marc Goddard.

The UFC lightweight champion was then led away, before returning to ringside and leaping over the wall of the Octagon, before slapping an official.

That has prompted the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation – who were in charge of the show – to make a formal complaint to the UFC about McGregor’s behaviour.

“Mr Conor McGregor who was a spectator at the time, disrupted the event by scaling the cage prior to the conclusion of the bout,” said MTDAR president Mike Mazzulli.

“Mr McGregor’s conduct jeopardized the health and safety of the bout participants by delaying necessary medical attention to the fighters that were injured during the round.

“In addition, Mr McGregor assaulted referee Mark Goddard and a Bellator staff.”