St-Pierre admits trash talking isn’t his strength

Ahead of his comeback fight against current middleweight champion Michael Bisping, UFC legend George St-Pierre has admitted that he doesn’t fancy the trash talk aspect of the bout.

Bisping is known for his trash talk before his fights, and nothing seems to have changed as the Brit has been insulting GSP since the announcement of the fight back in August.

Leading up to their battle for the middleweight title this weekend, St-Pierre said although he understands that trash talking is important when promoting a fight, he is actually not that good at it.

“I don’t trash talk. I am like I am,” the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Mmafighting.com.

“Because the new thing is to be like Conor McGregor because he makes money, it’s good for him because he’s natural and he’s very good at what he does. And everybody thinks that’s how they’re going to make money.

I survived another day of hard training… Almost finished ?Big thanks to @firas_zahabi, @82spaniard, @freddieroach, @yukinoriakazawa, @Charbymma and @Yacine_Bandoui!

“For me, I stay natural, I stay authentic to who I am, and I’m not good at trash talking, I’m just not good at it. If I try to do it, I’d make a fool of myself and I’m going to lose.

“First, English is not my first language, I think French in my head, and it’s like a rap battle, I’m just not good at it. I pick my fights very carefully, I fight where I’m strong.”

When quizzed by reporters about whether his re-introduction into UFC could have been better, the veteran said his only concern is winning.

“I do not focus on that. I don’t even care,” St-Pierre said.

“I’d rather make zero dollars and win my fight then make $10 million and lose my fight, and this is my word and I swear it’s true.

“Always been like that, even when I was poor. I want to win, I don’t care about this, they’re going to know me after.”