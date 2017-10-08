Ferguson chokes out Lee for interim title

Tony Ferguson claimed the UFC’s interim lightweight title on Saturday night with a win over Kevin Lee at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Ferguson claimed the interim 155-pound championship at the T-Mobile Arena after submitting Kevin Lee with a triangle choke after 4:02 of the third round.

The win was Ferguson’s 10th consecutive victory.

The result now sets up ‘El Cucuy’ for a potential title fight with reigning lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who Ferguson called out directly after the win.

“Where you at McNuggets?” shouted Ferguson. “I’ll kick your ass. Defend or vacate.”

The Californian came out on top of a fight that was competitive early on, Lee catching Ferguson with a right hand early in the opening round.

Lee then managed to mount Ferguson toward the end of the round and fire in some big shots, although Ferguson managed to survive.

Lee was throwing big shots and the energy expended soon began to take it’s toll, the Las Vegas based fighter visibly tiring in the second round.

Ferguson’s jab soon began to take its toll and when Lee took him down in the third, Ferguson managed to work it to his advantage and lock his leg around Lee’s neck to set up the submission.