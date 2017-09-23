Watch: Cyborg struts her stuff as a Muay Thai ring girl

Cris Cyborg has built her reputation as one of the fiercest competitors in mixed martial arts.

But the UFC women’s featherweight champion showed a more feminine side after serving as a ring card girl at a Muay Thai stadium, in Thailand.

Cyborg has been taking part in a training camp in Thailand, ahead of UFC 219 and a potential match-up against Ronda Rousey’s first conqueror Holly Holm.

During her time in southeast Asia, the Brazilian displayed the Bangla Stadium Championship belt before the main event of the Muay Thai extravaganza.

The 32-year-old circled the ring in a pair of high heels, before completing the Thai tradition of bowing under the bottom ropes.

Earlier in the night, Cyborg’s boyfriend, Ray Elbe, had taken part in a Muay Thai bout and recorded a first round stoppage.