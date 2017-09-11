Savage! Fighter’s leg in a bad way the day after UFC 215

Gilbert Melendez lost via decision to Jeremy Stephens in a Featherweight clash at UFC 215 and it’s not just the defeat that will be hurting for the next while.

Melendez has moved from Lightweight to Featherweight and Saturday marked his first appearance in his new division.

The 35-year-old fought bravely but had no defence to a barrage of kicks from Stephens that never stopped coming.

Clearly taking a battering, his corner never stopped the fight and so it went the distance.

On today’s evidence, that was clearly a bad call. Melendez’s leg is not in a good way today. We know this because his wife posted a photo of how bad the swelling has been.

@GilbertMelendez 's a soldier. He's gonna heal up quick. Thankful there is no knee damage. Again, we thank everyone for the messages ❤ pic.twitter.com/309nZAO6JL — KeriMelendez (@KeriMelendez415) September 11, 2017

Hey All. Everyone is asking about Gilbert's leg. Here is a pic today. He is doing A ok. Thank you to all for the support. We feel the love pic.twitter.com/VQpNj7JlTO — KeriMelendez (@KeriMelendez415) September 11, 2017

How on earth is there no knee damage there!?

Melendez has fought six times in the UFC and lots on five occasions. Retirement might well be on the cards.