Diaz wants $30 million to fight McGregor

Nate Diaz’s boxing trainer revealed Diaz is eager for a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, but only for the right price.

Richard Perez, a long time trainer of the Diaz brothers, told Submission Radio that the UFC would have to cough up at least $30 million for the duo to face off for the third time in the octagon.

“Come on…the UFC’s making a whole lot of money – a whole lot of money – and they’re pocketing it,” said Perez.

“They’re giving more to McGregor, so it’s not fair because it takes two in that ring to draw a crowd. I mean, a good two fighters.

“It’s just like [Floyd] Mayweather when he fought [Andre] Berto. It was not even sold out at all. It was embarrassing. It’s because that guy couldn’t draw a crowd.

“See, that’s what I’m saying: It’s the fighters that draw the crowd. And Nathan and McGregor – the third one would be outstanding. Everyone knows that. So he needs to get paid at least $30 million easy.”

It may sound far fetched, but Perez is not wrong about the numbers. McGregor and Diaz have a proven track record of bringing home the bacon for the UFC. Their first two fights roped in nearly 3 million pay-per-views and $147 million in revenue combined.

The UFC 202 spectacle, where McGregor snaffled a narrow points win, remains the highest grossing fight in UFC history. This fight has the potential to break that record, especially given how high the Irishman’s stocks are after the Floyd Mayweather fight.

Frankly, completing the trilogy is in everyone’s best interest…