Ferguson continues to taunt Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson is still taunting Khabib Nurmagomedov over missing weight at their failed UFC 209 bout.

The pair were set for a mouthwatering clash with the interim UFC lightweight championship in March, but the Russian missed weight and was admitted to hospital. This was the third time the undefeated Nurmagomedov had pulled out of a fight with the American.

So perhaps one could forgive Ferguson – who has been without a fight all year – for poking fun at Nurmagomedov with creative efforts such as these…

Given that current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is locked up in a superfight with Floyd Mayweather, Ferguson’s frustration must be at an all time high.

Watch this space…