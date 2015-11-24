Dillashaw says Cruz is boring

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has fired a verbal jab at previous title holder and future opponent Dominick Cruz.

Cruz was stripped of his title January 2014 after a series of injuries prevented him from competing for around three years.

Until that point he was considered one of the most talented, unorthodox and unpredictable fighters in the UFC, but Dillashaw say the former champion has never been entertaining.

“It might be a short fight, but the only way it’s going to be short is if I finish it,” Dillashaw told NESN.com.

“Cruz isn’t a guy who’s coming out to finish fights, he’s coming out to get a decision and run around. He’s not the most entertaining fighter.

“I think he had his first finish, and it was against Takeya Mizugaki, in his last fight. That’s not his style. If the fight’s getting finished, it’s definitely by me. I’ll be victorious that night.”

Dillashaw’s claim is the latest a series of barbs the fighters have directed at each other since the fight was announced. Previously, Cruz accused Dillashaw of mimicking his style.

“It’s kind of funny because… did he invent fighting? I don’t think he invented movement, or a jab or a takedown,” he said.

“Those are all things I mix together and do really well. He likes to ride on my coattails and say I did it because of him.”

Cruz will challenge Dillashaw for the bantamweight title on January 17 in Boston at UFC Fight Night 81.