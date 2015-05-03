Pyle faces Covington in UFC 187

The change was confirmed by Ultimate Fighting Championship officials on Saturday.

UFC 187 will be happening at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 23.

The big fight is between Anthony Johnson and Daniel Cormier who will be vying for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Since debuting in August last year Covington has won both of his UFC bouts getting a first-round stoppage of Anying Wang and a third-round submission of Wagner Silva Gomes.

Pyle is far more experienced than his opponent, making hus debut six years ago, holding a 9-5 UFC record with wins against the likes of Ricardo Almeida, Rick Story and Josh Neer.