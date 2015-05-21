Cormier: First Johnson, then Bader

Cormier was only handed a shot at the title last month after Jon Jones was stripped of his belt following his arrest on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident, and he was originally scheduled to fight Ryan Bader in New Orleans next month.

Bader has made no secret of his displeasure that he was passed up for the title fight in favour of Cormier, and the pair have engaged in a running war of words through the media.

Following Bader's comments that the it was a "business decision" to have Johnson face Cormier and that "nobody else is qualified for that title shot" but Bader himself, Cormier said that Bader was "trying to cut to the front of the line" for a shot at the title.

The two then took to social media to take a few shots at each other, with Cormier going on to promise Bader the chance to take the title belt from him should he defeat Johnson on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, Bader was more than willing to take him up on the offer.

@ryanbader @ufc u want a title shot. I win and u can get it. Easy work bader. Shut the hell up! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 20, 2015