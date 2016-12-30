Diaz responds to White’s refusal to make McGregor-Diaz 3

Nate Diaz does not think much about Dana White's reasoning for not staging a second rematch between himself and Conor McGregor.

When asked about the possibility of a decider between the two UFC fighters, White was adamant it would not happen, and that the two should never even have fought to begin with.

“We should have never done it in the first place. That’s what weight classes are for,” White told the “Michael Kay Show” last week. “They wanted to do it, we did it. They wanted to do it again, we did it again. They’re 1-1.

“There’s only so many of those wars you can be in, in your career and it takes a lot out of you. Some guys go into wars like that and they’re never the same after.”

Diaz isn't buying the reasoning, considering that the UFC had no problem with making the first two fights happen.

As far as he's concerned, White is simply providing his golden boy Conor McGregor with an escape, and he made his feelings known on Instagram.

He never wanted to be in there with me in the first place he plotted a escape from the beginning and he still got worked the last fight.. This videos for you and your team.. A video posted by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

It seems clear Diaz is eager for a another shot at McGregor, but whether anyone else is interested is another matter altogether.