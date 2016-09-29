Rousey wants to fight ‘Cyborg’ Justino

UFC president Dana White has revealed Ronda Rousey wants to strike a deal for a superfight with Cristiane Justino.

During her reign as bantamweight champion, Rousey insisted that she would only fight Justino on her terms.

And while it remains unclear whether the American would be willing to fight ‘Cyborg’ at a 140-pound catchweight, White insists a bout is on the cards.

“Ronda wants to fight her,” White told the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “They’d have to figure out at what weight they fight. But Ronda wants to fight her.”

I hear @RondaRousey wants to fight…me? How’s Feb 5? Should I cancel my #superbowl plans @ufc or is she just saving face now with media? — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) September 27, 2016

Rousey has not fought since her high-profile defeat at Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015.

Reports have suggest ‘Rowdy’ could return against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30, although nothing has yet to materialise.

Meanwhile, Justino headlined Fight Night 95 in her native Brazil last weekend, although it is understood that making the 140-pound catchweight is taking its toll on the 31-year-old.

The Brazilian is unlikely to make the cut to bantamweight, while White has revealed there are no plans to create a female featherweight division.

“First of all, there aren’t enough 145-pound female fighters to start a 145-pound division,” White added.

“Cyborg is one girl floating out there who has that type of star power. She headlined Brazil for us.”