Mendes suffers broken thumb

On Saturday, Mendes failed in his bid to be crowned the interim UFC featherweight champion after suffering a second-round TKO at the hands of McGregor, and to rub salt into his wounds, he now has an injury to worry about.

According to Mendes' manager, Mike Roberts, the 30-year-old was informed of the injury when he visited his doctor on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that Mendes will discover later this week whether or not he needs to undergo surgery. Should Mendes require surgery or not be cleared by his doctor, he could be suspended on medical grounds until January 2016.