Mir: Duffee’s comments insulted me

Mir is unimpressed with Duffee's cocky attitude and feels that his over-confidence will land him in hot water once they step into the Octagon.

The 36-year-old made believes that he has nothing to worry about heading into the bout as he has experience and wins against top-rated fighters to his name, a pedigree that he does not believe that Duffee possesses.

"His comments, some of the things he went about, kind of insulted me," Mir told MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani. "They woke me up. Just kind of the cockiness of I'll lay down and give you a chance. I'm like 'wait a minute man, I fought a who's who of the MMA world, you fought one guy, Alistair Overeem, and Mike Russow is another one'.

"Both those guys beat you, one guy knocked you out with a broken arm and that's Russow, who I don't think has knocked anyone else out. He knocked you out cold and you went to sleep and then you fought Alistair and I fought Alistair and Alistair's a tough guy and he hit's hard and he lasted all of 19 seconds with him.

"Some of the smirky remarks he made, I'm like 'I know you buddy and we're going to be locked in a cage together. I know you might be able to talk yourself in, but I know who you are and after two or three minutes, I don't care what improvements you think you've made, the real you is going to come back out'."

Mir feels that Duffee has no reason to be confident as there are numerous weaknesses in his technique and that he will be susceptible to a knockout blow when he attacks.

"I'm sure there's a five-minute span today that he just thought he could beat the world, he's King Kong, and there was a five-minute span where they got to make sure they hide all the razor blades in the bathroom," he said. "He drives in a lot of shots, so anything down the middle is going to hurt him because he leads with his head when he throws a lot of his punches, especially his right hand, which is his best punch."

Mir added that he was the lone drawcard for the fight, with the 36-year-old asserting that Duffee is not a fighter fans want to see.

"They asked me to promote the fight a little bit, obviously Todd Duffee's name is not drawing a lot of attention to sell tickets," he said. "So I'm doing my part to make sure that we fill up the stadium as well as possible."