Five reasons to watch UFC 201

UFC 201 is around the corner and there are bound to be several talking points about the action in the octagon at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

This weekend’s event will be the third of its kind in Atlanta, after UFC 88 in September of 2008 and UFC 145 in April of 2012 were also staged in the city.

This time around, the event will be headlined by the UFC Welterweight Championship bout between reigning champion Robbie Lawler and top contender Tyron Woodley.

Here are some of the reasons to look forward to event with gusto…

1. A fantastic headline act

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are seemingly taking all the headlines in the welterweight division nowadays. However, Robbie Lawler remains the champion in the division and has been the one to beat for some time.

Lawler will defend his title for the third time this weekend, having originally won the belt when he beat Johny Hendricks via a split decision at UFC 181 two years ago.

The champion then defended the title at UFC 189 against Rory McDonald and once more at UFC 195 against Carlos Condit. Both of his previous title defences ended up being fiercely-contested brawls, and the fight against McDonald, which he won via a KO in the fifth round with a decision defeat looming, was voted as the Fight of the Year for 2015 at the annual World MMA Awards.

Meanwhile, Woodley hasn’t stepped into the octagon since his split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 183 some 18 months ago. He was expected to fight Hendricks at UFC 192, but after his opponent withdrew from the meeting with a kidney stone, Woodley decided against accepting any more none-title bouts. And now he has his shot…

2. A new strawweight contender comes to the fore

After her remarkable victory over Claudia Gadelha at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale earlier this month, Joanna Jedrzejczyk remains the unbeaten champion in the division and will be eagerly awaiting her next opponent.

Saturday’s co-main event at UFC 201 sees Rose Namajunas take on Karolina Kowalkiewicz and the winner may well be the new number one contender in the division.

Namajunas and Kowalkiewicz match up well and their fight could well be a cracker. Namajunas is arguably the best exponent of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the division and is constantly improving as a striker. Kowalkiewicz, meanwhile, has a Krav Maga and Muay Thai background and has strong all-round ring-craft.

3. Out with the old, in with the new

One upon a time Ian McCall was a fierce competitor in the flyweight division, one who held long-time champion Demetrious Johnson to a draw in 2012. In recent times, though, the 32-year-old has struggled with injuries and after losing three of his last five fights, his best days in the octagon might be behind him.

On the opener for the main card, McCall will take on a fighter eight years his junior – young star Justin Scoggins. A former North American kick-boxing champion, Scoggins has a solid karate and wrestling background and is coming into the fight off the back off successive victories over Josh Sampo and Ray Borg.

4. Quarter of submissions beckons for Krylov

None of Nikita Krylov’s 24 professional fights have gone the full distance and the Ukrainian has won his last three fights via submission, with the rear-naked choke his preferred method.

His opponent on Saturday is UFC veteran Ed Herman, who has 20 appearances in the octagon under his belt, although only two since making the move up from the middleweight ranks.

Krylov is a slippery customer, but Herman has seen it all before during his 10-year career in the UFC.

5. Top Team ace’s FIGHT PASS opportunity

Michael Graves has started his UFC career with two wins and was particularly impressive during his victory over Randy Brown in his last fight. His next opponent is Bojan Velickovic, who is likely to be a significantly tougher opponent than the ones he has come across to date.

Of Velickovic’s 14 wins, six have come in the first round and a victory for Graves over a ground-and-pound fighter of Velickovic’s talents will be a significant show of intent.

Full Official fight card:

Main Card:

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Tyron Woodley

Women’s Strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Jake Ellenberger

Bantamweight: Francisco Rivera vs. Érik Pérez

Flyweight: Ian McCall vs. Justin Scoggins

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Nikita Krylov

Welterweight: Ross Pearson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Heavyweight: Anthony Hamilton vs. Damian Grabowski

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Hector Sandoval

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Michael Graves vs. Bojan Velickovic

Flyweight: Ryan Benoit vs. Fredy Serrano

Lightweight: César Arzamendia vs. Damien Brown

Catch the upcoming UFC 201: Lawler vs Woodley and plenty more UFC content on FOX Sports Play