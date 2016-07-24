Nunes responds to Shevchenko’s call-out

Women’s bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko was quick to call out former foe Amanda Nunes following her win at UFC Fight Night in Chicago, and the former champion was just as quick to respond.

Nunes took to Twitter almost immediately after the callout to tell fans that even though she won their last matchup by unanimous decision, she’ll beat Shevchenko even more impressively the next time.

I won the first fight with @BulletValentina by UD… if I fight her again I will beat her again, this time very clean.#UFCChicago @joerogan — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 24, 2016

Then after thinking about it for a few minutes, Nunes decided that Shevchenko might not even be ready for a title shot yet.

I feel she needs to prove herself a little more. I think @VenezuelanVixen vs @BulletValentina. Winner comes to me — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 24, 2016

Nunes and Shevchenko fought close three rounds back in March at UFC 196 that saw Nunes start win the first two rounds before Shevchenko turned up the heat in the third. The fight promises to be even closer if these two ever meet for five rounds in a title bout or main event.