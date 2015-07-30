Alves to fight as lightweight

For most of his career, Alves has always hovered near the top of the welterweight division but since his title loss to Georges St. Pierre at UFC 100, he has won four of eight fights.

According to UFC Tonight, Alves is working on getting his weight down to the right level and plans on making his debut in the lightweight division in December.

This could benefit him as he would be taller than his new opponents in the 155 pound division. Alves stands at 5’10.

It was felt by many that Alves was undersized at 170 and this was evident in his loss to former Interim Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit in May.

If Alves is able to lose the weight and keep it off he will be tough to face at 155.