Alvarez batters Dos Anjos as lightweight fans’ jaws unanimously drop

There is no doubt that 2016 is fast becoming the year of MMA upsets. What with Stipe becoming the heavyweight champ, and Bisping the middleweight king, things that were once considered predictable are now truly unknown.

I just couldn’t see how Stipe could beat Werdum. Werdum is so dangerous on the ground and on the feet, I worried for Stipe wherever the fight went. And then the KO came. I couldn’t see how Bisping had a hope against the supremely talented Rockhold. And then the KO came. As for Eddie Alvarez, sure, he’s well-rounded, but looking back on recent fights, Raphael Dos Anjos looks to be better in every department. He was going to break Alvarez down, surely? And then the KO came.

Jon Anik, commentating for the UFC, went absolutely nuts as referee Herb Dean finally stepped in to save Dos Anjos from any more strikes. I’ve criticised Anik’s commentary style previously, because I find him to be too robotic- compared to Joe Rogan in particular, it annoys me how he won’t simply give opinions in a natural way. He’s almost too professional, if one can be. But he couldn’t hold his emotions in as Alvarez walked away from Herb Dean and Dos Anjos, becoming the new lightweight champ. In a way, I think we all expected Alvarez to run around like a maniac, huge grin on his face, screaming “oh my god, I did it, I actually did it!” with the same surprise that Bisping had after he beat Rockhold. But Alvarez had none of that wide-eyed surprise. This was nothing knew to him.

Should we have been so surprised with Alvarez? Probably not. I think we can now look back on his championship successes in the rival Bellator organisation with a keener eye. In hindsight, beating Pat Curran and Michael Chandler is no mean feat. This also leads to another talking point that fans have been buzzing over since this upset: is it time to re-evaluate the quality of fighters outside of the UFC?

One friend said to me “It’s Strikeforce all over again.” Strikeforce, a now defunct organisation, had some monumental talent, but people didn’t take it as seriously as the UFC at the time. Now with guys like Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold having come from Strikeforce to the UFC, people are realising how good Strikeforce actually was. Indeed, there are non-UFC champs who perhaps aren’t getting their fair share of recognition. In the same lightweight division, we have Will Brooks, who’s just left Bellator (probably to make a run in the UFC), who genuinely might be the most talented lightweight fighter right now. You also have Ben Askren for ‘One FC’, based in Asia, who’s undoubtedly one of the best welterweights around.

So back to the fight in question, how did Alvarez topple Dos Anjos, a man who before this fight was 10-1? The answer, it turned out, was patience. Alvarez has been around a long time, and he wasn’t about to be hurried into any silly mistakes out there. He knows one of his best weapons is an iron chin- he knows he’ll have plenty of time in the octagon to make something happen, as it takes something special to put him away. The fight started, and Alvarez landed a couple of solid leg kicks, while keeping his defence on point. Dos Anjos started to land the cleaner head-shots, as he seemed to have the hand-speed advantage. But Alvarez stayed smart, and kept his defence nice and tight. He needed to believe in his abilities. He grappled with Dos Anjos, smartly mixing things up. The champ responded well, threatening Alvarez with a serious guillotine choke attempt. Alvarez’s defence is great though, and they ended up back on the feet.

This level-changing from Alvarez was good work. He was countering Dos Anjos, and it meant that Raphael couldn’t be sure if the counter would be a strike, or a level-change for a takedown. Diversity in attack is key in this game. Sure enough, not long after the grappling exchange, Eddie landed a monster right hand that momentarily floored Dos Anjos. The sustained and controlled beating that Alvarez followed up with was essentially entirely unnecessary. Our last remaining Brazilian champ was already done. At one point Alvarez actually gave up with the ‘controlled’ part of his attack, coming in with a somewhat mad flying knee. Dos Anjos fell down on to Alvarez and ended up with top position, in side control. He couldn’t keep it though, as he was already done. It might be the only time I’ve seen a semi-KO’d fighter with side control!

Alvarez quickly got Dos Anjos off of him and they were back on their feet. Raphael is too tough for his own good, and wouldn’t be dropped from the battering he took. This fight with a stark lesson for wannabe fighters. Sometimes for career longevity it’s better to hit the canvas. He didn’t though, and Herb Dean was finally forced to step in and save the Brazilian from any more trauma.

So, what’s next our new champ? A re-match with long-time challenger Donald Cerrone? A long-awaited return of ‘The Eagle’, Khabib Nurmagomedov? ‘Ill’ Will Brooks with an immediate title shot for an ex-Bellator showdown? A cross-divisional fight with featherweight champ Conor McGregor? There are a lot of options. Whatever it is, I don’t think Dos Anjos will get a re-match, but he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. He’ll be hungry as hell to get that belt back.

Laurie Williams