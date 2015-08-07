Nurmagomedov could return in December

UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was hoping to return to the Octagon in October after knee surgery but this will not happen, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Nurmagomedov had surgery to his knee earlier this year but after being assessed by doctors he is expected to be able to fight again in December.

The unbeaten Russian currently holds one of the longest undefeated streaks in MMA with 22 straight wins.

His last bout was against Rafael dos Anjos at the UFC on Fox: Werdum vs. Browne card on April 19, 2014, where he won a unanimous decision.

Though out injured Nurmagomedov is still ranked third in the divisional rankings.