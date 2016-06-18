UFC Fight Night 89 weigh-ins complete

There were no major hiccups at the weigh-ins ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 89: MacDonald vs. Thompson at the TD Place Arena in Ottawa, Canada.
In the main event, top welterweights Rory MacDonald and Stephen Thompson clash in the Octagon, while Donald Cerrone and Patrick Cote face off in another welterweight fight.
Main card
Rory MacDonald vs. Stephen Thompson
Donald Cerrone vs. Patrick Cote
Steve Bosse vs. Sean O’Connell
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Thibault Gouti
Valerie Letourneau vs. Joanne Calderwood
Undercard 1
Jason Saggo vs. Leandro Silva
Misha Cirkunov vs. Ion Cutelaba
Tamdan McCrory vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Chris Beal vs. Joe Soto
Undercard 2
Elias Theodorou vs. Sam Alvey
Randa Markos vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
Colby Covington vs. Jonathan Meunier
Ali Bagautinov vs. Geane Herrera