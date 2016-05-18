Weidman out of UFC 199?

Chris Weidman has pulled out of his title fight with Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, according to reports.

The UFC have refused to comment on the matter, but multiple reports have confirmed that an undisclosed injury means that Weidman will miss the chance to regain the middleweight belt he lost at UFC 194 in December.

Weidman’s withdrawal leaves the UFC scrambling to find a replacement with the Los Angeles event less than three weeks away. Michael Bisping is one man who could step up and fill the void, and he’s wasted no time in stating his readiness.

Bisping took to Twitter to say that he was “down” with taking a fight at two weeks’ notice.

Training camps separate the boys from the men. This sport isn't for everyone. 2 weeks notice? I'm down!!! @ufc #realfighter #fightersfighter — michael (@bisping) May 17, 2016

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who beat Vitor Belfort at UFC 198 last weekend, is another possibility as he did not pick up a medical suspension after the fight.

For his part, Rockhold has welcomed all potential challengers. In a post on Monday night, Rockhold sent out a rather foreboding message in which he said: “No matter who, no matter when, no matter where. I’ll be ready. #ufc199.”